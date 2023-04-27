Smoke rises above buildings during ongoing skirmish between Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, Sudan, April 18, 2023. A power struggle erupted April 15 between the Sudanese army led by army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, resulting in at least 200 deaths according to doctors' association in Sudan. The RSF on April 18 said it approved a 24-hour ceasefire to allow evacuation of the wounded, however the Sudanese army did not confirm the deal. EPA-EFE/Stringer

MANILA — About 100 more Filipinos have requested repatriation from conflict-ridden Sudan, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

Some 51 Filipinos have already left the African state for the northern border with Egypt.

"The plan is we will fund them all, all the way leading to Manila," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told TeleRadyo's "Sakto".

"The Philippine government, ibang agency na, DMW (Department of Migrant Workers), OWWA (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration), will provide them financial assistance or help for their reintegration."

The DFA earlier said it was deploying 7 buses to facilitate the evacuation of some 300 Filipinos.



From the border, the evacuees will be taken to the Egyptian city of Aswan, De Vega said. The Filipinos will ride a plane to the Egyptian capital of Cairo and then fly to Manila, he added.

"Ang expected namin una 150. Tas umabot ng 300. Ngayon lagpas 400," De Vega said on the number of Filipinos who requested repatriation.

(We initially expected 150 evacuees, then the figure reached 300, and has now topped 400.)

There are at least 700 Filipino nationals registered in Sudan.

No Filipino fatality has been reported due to the conflict.

A Filipino man was wounded in the hand by a stray bullet but had already received treatment.

"Nadaplisan lang ng bala. Nandun pa siya sa Sudan. Ayaw niya umuwi. Ayaw din niya ng publicity. At least, okay siya," De Vega said.

(He was grazed by a bullet. He's still in Sudan. He doesn't want to go home, he doesn't want publicity. At least, he's okay.)

Meanwhile, Philippine Ambassador to Egypt Ezzedin Tago was unharmed after he figured into a road accident while in a rush to evacuate Filipinos.

"I'm good. Sa totoo lang, medyo shocked. That's normal after a car accident. Balak ko sanang magpa-examine after this," he also told "Sakto".

(In truth, I'm a bit shocked. I plan to have myself examined after this.)

The car that Tago was in rolled twice.

"We rolled pero maganda 'yung airbag ko... unharmed naman po kami, except for we feel a bit swollen but we're fine," he added.

(My airbag was good, we were unharmed.)

Fighting broke out in Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

At least 427 people have been killed and more than 3,700 wounded, according to UN agencies, and many are now grappling with acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel as well as power and internet blackouts.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse