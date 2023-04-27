4 Filipino workers killed in Taiwan factory fire: MECO

MANILA - Four overseas Filipino workers were killed in a fire that hit a factory in Changhua County in Taiwan, the chairman of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office-Taiwan (MECO-Taiwan) said Thursday.

According to Atty. Silvestre Bello III, three of the 4 victims died due to suffocation, while the fourth died while in the hospital.

Aside from the 4 Filipino fatalities, there are also 4 other Filipino workers who sustained minor physical injuries and are being treated in the hospital.

Bello said the Taiwanese government and the workers' employer, Lian Hwa Foods Corp., have extended financial and medical assistance to the victims.

"Unang-una, ‘yung mga employers muna nila, in fairness, they extended immediate attention by providing them all the medical assistance that can be afforded to everybody in the hospital," he said.

"Ang maganda pa diyan, the Taiwanese government is extending an assistance of 100,000 NTD for every casualty. But that is in addition sa insurance coverage nila under sa kanilang employer," Bello added.

Bello also said the Philippine government will provide P200,000 death benefits and P20,000 burial benefits for the victims' kin.

The children of the deceased, if any, will also be provided with educational assistance.

"In addition, kung mayroong mga anak ‘yung mga nasawi, mayroon silang educational benefits," Bello said.

The remains of the victims are expected to be repatriated as soon as their families have complied with documentary requirements.

Bello said MECO has coordinated with the Taiwan police to investigate the cause of the fire.

"We are coordinating with the police department para malaman kung ano ang cause," he said.

Many Filipino workers in Taiwan work in factories, and less than 100 OFWs were employed in the Lian Hwa factory.

According to a report from Focus Taiwan, a fire engulfed the Lian Hwa factory early Tuesday. It left at least seven people dead and several others injured.