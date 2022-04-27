MANILA — Vice-presidential candidate Rizalito David on Wednesday officially endorsed his rival, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, but clarified that he is not withdrawing from the race for the country's second-highest post.

“I have officially endorsed Senate President Tito Sotto for Vice President... Sen. Sotto is a decent man, a gentleman, a good family man, and knows his Catholic Faith. The Catholic Church owes him a lot in so far as the Church's pro-life advocacy is concerned... Sotto is the best man for the job," said David in a phone interview with ABS-CBN News.

David however would not back out of the vice-presidential race to make it less complicated.

“I don’t have to withdraw from the race kasi mas magiging complicated… ‘Yong votes na puwedeng maibigay sa akin would be considered spoiled. Buti sana kung considered spoiled… what if they transfer it to another candidate?” he said.

(I don’t have to withdraw from the race because it might get complicated. The votes that would have gone to me would be considered spoiled. But what if they transfer it to another candidate?)

David said he would be supporting Sotto in the remaining days of the campaign period.

David added that he endorsed Sotto because they share the same values and advocacies, particularly the “pro-life movement” in the country.

“May mga initiatives coming from the other side na malaki ‘yong naging participation niya para hindi mapasa, katulad doon sa same-sex marriage, ‘yong decriminalization ng abortion, euthanasia, at iyang divorce,” the vice-presidential bet said.

(There were initiatives from the other side where Sotto played a big role in preventing them from pushing through, such as same-sex marriage, decriminalization of abortion, euthanasia, and divorce.)

Sotto was a staunch critic of the Reproductive Health (RH) bill during its deliberations in the Senate, but later said that he was no longer against the law in a 2016 ANC interview.

He was also against the passing of a divorce bill in Senate, as well as the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) bill that sought to protect members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community from discrimination.

Sotto had said that rather than a divorce bill, he was more inclined on making annulment more accessible to Filipinos.

“To me, as a Catholic, parang tinuturing ko yun na malaking utang na loob sa kanya na hindi napasa 'yong mga ganoong bagay dahil sinusunod niya ‘yong faith niya rin mismo,” David added.

(To me, as a Catholic, I consider it a debt of gratitude to him that those things didn’t push through because he was only practicing his faith.)

He also noted that Sotto has the best chance of defeating Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who remains the frontrunner in the vice-presidential race based on the latest Pulse Asia pre-election survey.

David, who comes from the Democratic Party of the Philippines, earlier urged his opponents and their running mates to form a “grand coalition” against Duterte-Carpio and former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Sotto has yet to issue a statement or reaction to David’s endorsement as of posting.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: