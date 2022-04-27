Home  >  News

Comelec exec admits delay in voter's information sheet distribution

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2022 06:30 PM

Commissioner George Erwin Garcia ABS-CBN News
Commissioner George Erwin Garcia (left) speaks during the Comelec briefing at their headquarters on April 22, 2022 to announce the postponement of the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates this weekend. Garcia is joined by Commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Comm Rey Bulay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner admitted Wednesday there is a delay in the distribution of the Voter's Information Sheet (VIS), which is meant to help voters locate their polling centers on election day.

"Maaaring na-late nang konti. Pero guarantee po namin, lahat po ng reports sa amin ng field (officers) namin, 100 percent nakapag-print na kami. Ongoing na ang distribution ng VIS," Comelec commissioner George Garcia told a press conference. 

Garcia said the poll body already hired emergency workers to fast track the distribution of the VIS. 

"Nag-hire pa po ng mga emergency workers na ang purpose lang ay mag-distribute. Pero ang atin naman pong commitment, basta po kahit ilang araw na lang bago mag-election, madi-distribute po namin yun pong VIS," Garcia said. 

Garcia said the voters may refer to the VIS so they should not worry if they encounter problems accessing their voter registration status through the Precinct Finder or Voter Verifier.

They also have the option to go to their local Comelec office to verify the status of their registration.

