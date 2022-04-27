The Philippines commemorated on April 27, 2022 the 501st anniversary of the Victory at Mactan, in Lapu-lapu City. Photo from the Facebook account of Lapu-lapu City Mayor Junard Chan.

The Philippines on Wednesday marked the 501st anniversary of the Victory at Mactan in Lapu-lapu City, with President Rodrigo Duterte paying tribute to Filipino hero Lapulapu who resisted Spanish invaders led by Ferdinand Magellan five centuries ago.

The program commemorating the Adlaw ni Lapulapu and held at the Liberty Shrine in the city's Barangay Mactan also served as the closing of the 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines.

Duterte, who had been consistently advocating to give Lapulapu greater standing among Filipino heroes, led the commemorative event.

"Kani ba si Lapulapu, ingon nila – ambot og tinuod ba – igsuon daw mi. [laughter] So wa na pud nako balibari kay…" he said in the Cebuano language.

(I don’t know if it’s true, but they say that Lapulapu is my brother. So I didn’t deny it because…)

"The victory that he (Lapulapu) led in Mactan signifies our ancestors' bravery and determination to protect sovereignty against foreign forces," Duterte said, noting that Lapulapu’s victory in Mactan is the earliest recorded indigenous Filipino resistance to foreign intervention.

"The strong leadership of the chief of Lapu-Lapu in the face of overwhelming odds earned him the well-deserved honor and distinction of being hailed as the first Philippine hero," he said.

Duterte expressed hope that the construction of the proposed Lapulapu Shrine and Museum proceed at the soonest possible time.

"May these efforts to memorialize Lapulapu lead us to appreciate the nation's heroes of today,” the President said.

After his speech, Duterte and other government officials witnessed the annual Kadaugan sa Maktan, an artistic reenactment of the 1521 epic battle organized by the city government of Lapu-Lapu.

The Quincentennial Commemorations covered the Philippines' part in the first circumnavigation of the world.

"We in the National Quincentennial Committee are hoping that after all these programs, we are expecting that every time we hear the word Lapulapu, what will come into our mind is not the delicious fish that we eat in Chinese restaurant, but the historic leader of Mactan who is the perfect embodiment of the famous line in our National Anthem, and I quote, 'Sa manlulupig 'di ka pasisiil'," National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairman Rene Escalante said at the event.

RELATED VIDEO