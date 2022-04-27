Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio greet supporters en route to Pagudpud from Laoag during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on February 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The party of Davao City Mayor and vice-presidential bet Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday denied allegations that their candidate did not show up at a campaign rally in Palawan.

In a statement, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) reacted to allegations that Duterte-Carpio and her running mate, presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., were a “no-show” at a sortie in Puerto Princesa City.

The party said that Marcos and Duterte-Carpio cannot be considered “no-shows” because they were not scheduled to have a rally in the city.

“There is a ‘no-show’ to speak of because the BBM-Sara tandem has no appointment to be at the campaign rally,” Lakas-CMD said.

The sortie in Palawan, Duterte’s party said, was organized by local support groups not included in the UniTeam’s calendar of activities.

Lakas-CMD also urged supporters of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio to follow official social media accounts of the tandem, as well as mainstream media platforms for official announcements.

