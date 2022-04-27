Pacquiao calls for revolution vs poverty, corruption

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday called on the voting public to convert the May 9 elections into a revolution against poverty and corruption in government.

In a press conference in Borongan, Eastern Samar, Pacquiao admitted being inspired by supporters that have come out to greet him and his team in various parts of Samar island, which is composed of provinces included among the poorest in the country.

“Itong laban ni Manny Pacquiao, lagi kong sinasabi, ito ay rebolusyon para sa mga mahihirap para mabigyan sila ng pansin,” he said.

(Manny Pacquiao’s fight is a revolution for the poor so that they will be given due importance).

Pacquiao is confident he will get huge support from the country’s “D and E” class, saying that their votes will defeat the moderate support he is getting from local officials.

He cited that President Rodrigo Duterte started his campaign lacking support from those in power, yet he scored a landslide from those belonging to the poorer sectors.

Pacquiao has barnstormed the Eastern Visayas, accompanied by senatorial candidate Luth Barbo, a former governor in Samar.

He vowed to visit key provinces in Mindanao and Visayas in the remainder of the campaign period and aired optimism that his being the lone full-blooded Visayan would trigger a bandwagon of support for his candidacy.

“Panahon na para ang mga mahihirap naman ang manalo,” the retired boxing superstar said. "Ito ay rebolusyon ng bawat Pilipino para umasenso sa buhay.”

(It is now time for the poor to be victorious. This is a revolution of each Filipino for them to better their lives.)

“Tapusin natin iyong mapagsamantala. Kasi sa totoo lang, dito sa ating bansa, ang mga yumayaman ay iyong mga nasa posisyon lamang,” Pacquiao said.

(Let us put an end to abuses. Because it is true that in our country, only those who are in position become rich.)

