The 3,213,200 doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US Government thru COVAX arrive at the NAIA Terminal 3 Bay 114 in Pasay City on July 16, 2021 via flight EK 0332. ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Some 3.6 million donated COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines have already expired and will be replaced by vaccine-sharing platform COVAX, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the expired anti-virus shots made up 1.46 percent of the country's vaccine inventory, and the replacements come with no additional cost.

"Papalitan 'yan. Ire-replace ng COVAX facility. Nag-meeting na kami kahapon at mayroon na po silang sulat sa atin," Duque told President Rodrigo Duterte in a taped address aired on Wednesday morning.

Duque and vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. were also appealing to brand manufacturers to replace expired or near-expiring COVID-19 vaccine doses that government has bought.

Government is still waiting for their response.

Galvez said the country still has 98 million readily-available virus jabs.

"'Yung mga expiring na lahat, maaaring palitan ng COVAX ng freshly-manufactured at mataas ang shelf life na more or less 6 months or one year," he noted.

Duterte said he was happy with the development: "That's nice for them to do that. It's a distinct humanitarian sentiment."

The Philippines has received at least 73 million donated COVID-19 jabs from the UN-led vaccine-sharing platform, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion earlier said some 27 million COVID-19 jabs will expire by July.

He earlier said making boosters mandatory will help in the slow vaccine uptake.

The country has so far fully vaccinated 67.1 million individuals, while nearly 13 million others already got their boosters.

