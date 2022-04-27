Home  >  News

NBI told to probe spread of Robredo daughters' fake obscene photos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 27 2022 05:57 PM

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza for the Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point on Sunday, April 3. Robredo’s daughters, Aika and Tricia, and her team, join her before she goes on stage with the other candidates for the second instalment of the presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) VP Leni Robredo Media handout
MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the spread of fake obscene photos of the daughters of Vice President Leni Robredo.

"I had ordered the NBI to investigate the existence [on] the internet of certain obscene photos of allegedly the vice-president’s daughters even before they formally requested the NBI’s assistance," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

"The cybercrime division is now working on it," he added. 

Guevarra said he also directed the NBI to file the appropriate charges, if warranted by the evidence, against those who may be found responsible for the "malicious acts."

Offenders could face possible gender-based sexual harassment under the Safe Spaces Act, Menardo said.

The daughters of presidential candidate Robredo, Aika and Tricia, had sought the assistance of the NBI to investigate the alleged lewd videos using their names.

The spread of the fake images came as election season reached homestretch, with the vice president gaining support from various civil society and education groups. 

Aika and Tricia remain undaunted, with the eldest Robredo daughter choosing to focus on the presidential campaign.

—with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

