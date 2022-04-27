MRT-3 free rides extended until May 30

Commuters crowd the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 Araneta Cubao Station during the first day of the work week as they take advantage of the free train rides implemented by the government on March 28, 2022. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has extended the free rides at the MRT-3 until May 30, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Free rides at the MRT-3 have been extended until May 30, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Wednesday.

In a statement, DOTr said it decided to extend the free rides “to continue providing assistance to the riding public in their commuting needs.”

“Passengers will be able to continue enjoying free rides at the rehabilitated MRT-3 line until 30 May 2022, anytime between the rail line’s operating hours from 4:40 a.m. and 10:10 p.m,” the department said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced the free rides at the MRT-3 from March 28 to April 30, following the completion of its rehabilitation.

"We made the MRT more accessible to everyone, since all elevators and escalators are fully operational," Duterte said.

The rehabilitation, which was done in partnership with Japanese-led Sumitomo Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, resulted in the MRT trains running at 60 kilometers per hour (kph) from its previous speed of 25 kph, according to Duterte.

"Before, we only had 12 to 15 operating units. Now, there are already 18 to 22 trains to serve the people. This progress will decrease, if not altogether stop, the number of unloading incidents in our stations," Duterte said on March 22.

The waiting time between trains has been reduced from 10 minutes to as low as 3.5 minutes, DOTr also claimed.

The department also said that as of April 26, more than 7.2 million passengers used the MRT-3 during the first free ride period.

Following the completion of the MRT-3 rehabilitation, the line recorded an average weekday ridership of 306,986.

This, according to DOTr, is a 27 percent increase from the daily 241,800 riders before the line was rehabilitated.

The return of on-site work for many Filipino workers also allowed MRT-3 to test its capacity and performance after its rehabilitation, the department added.

“We saw a definite increase in our ridership when we implemented the free rides in MRT-3,” said Michael Capati, MRT-3 OIC-general manager.

— With reports Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: