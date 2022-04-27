Watch more News on iWantTFC

Muling nakiusap ang Department of Health (DOH) sa mga botanteng magkakasakit sa araw ng halalan na huwag nang pumunta sa mga polling precinct sa araw na iyon.

Ayon sa DOH at sa Commission on Elections, maaari pa ring makaboto kung makita ang sintomas oras na dumating sa presinto, pero dadalhin na sila sa isolation polling places (IPP).

"If the voter registers a temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher, his or her temperature will be taken again after 5 mins. If [temperature] is still high, the voter shall be ushered to the Isolation Polling Place (IPP)," ani Comelec Commissioner George Garcia sa text message sa ABS-CBN News.

May support staff na mangangasiwa ng pagboto sa venue.

"Inside the IPP, there will be a IPP support staff who will facilitate the voting. The IPP support staff will just remain inside the IPP," ani Garcia.

May paglilinaw din si Garcia tungkol sa pagboto ng mga may sintomas.

"Yung kukuha sa inyo ng temperature check maganda sabihin na ninyo kung kayo may nararamdaman dahil mayroon naman tayo isolation polling precinct," ani Garcia.

Ayon kay Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, matapos bumoto ay ire-refer na ng safety officers ang botante sa lokal na pamahalaan para sa maayos na management ng sintomas.

Samantala, handa naman ang Comelec na i-accommodate ang mga may sintomas ng COVID-19.

Kung boboto, siguruhin ding magsuot ng face mask at sundin ang health protocols, paalala ng komisyon.

-- Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News