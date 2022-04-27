People walk under the afternoon heat in Quezon City on March 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ordered law enforcement authorities to implement a stricter monitoring of public health standards nationwide, after recording a huge spike in violations in the past week.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año told President Rodrigo Duterte during his address to the nation that was aired Wednesday morning that his agency recorded over a hundred percent increase in COVID-19 health protocol breaches between April 15 and 24.

Año shared the following data during April 10-16, versus last week:

Non-wearing of face masks: from 28,622 to 84,969 (an increase of 196 percent)

Mass gatherings: from 13 to 724 (a 5,469 percent increase)

No physical distancing: from 3,002 to 9,057 (201 percent increase)

"So muli po tayong magi-istrikto, ang ating kapulisan, sa pagpapatupad ng minimum public health standards," the interior chief said.

"Tinatawagan din natin ang mga LGUs, lalo na po ang mga barangay officials at barangay tanod, ang mga management ng commercial establishments, ang mga community leaders, ang mga campaign organizers na... tumulong sa pagpapatupad ng minimum public health standards," he added.

Año said no area in the country is under granular lockdown.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier warned that Metro Manila could record up to 446,000 COVID-19 cases by mid-May if people violate health protocols, given the increasing election-related activities.

The health agency reported the country's first case of the potentially more transmissible COVID-19 omicron subvariant BA.2.12 on Wednesday afternoon, which is wreaking havoc in some US states.

The patient, a Finnish woman, had already recovered and returned to her home country.