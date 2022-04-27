JORDAN, Guimaras - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said that lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19 will not be imposed if he wins the upcoming elections.

Restricting the movement of people kills jobs especially in the tourism and transportation sectors, Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign here.

"Hindi ako magla-lockdown (I will not impose lockdowns). Why? Two years is enough for us to understand COVID, that there is a cycle of surge," he said.

"We should come prepared and we should literally open. We have to, kasi magugutom ang tao kapag walang trabaho," he said.

(We should come prepared and we should literally open. We have to, otherwise, people will go hungry if they have no jobs.)

Last year, the National Economic and Development Authority said that the National Capital Region alone would lose at least P105 billion every week that it is placed underlockdown.

The imposition of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) - the highest COVID-19 restriction classification - will also increase the number of poor people by up to 177,000, and the unemployed by 444,000, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said at that time.

"Kailangan talaga, to continue to survive, 'yung tourism industry is we should come prepared," Domagoso said when asked how he plans to help the tourism sector recuperate should he win the presidential race on May 9.

"Mayroon tayong gamot dapat na kinikilala sa mundo na makakatulong sa COVID patient. Mayroon tayong mga pasilidad... Mayroon tayong mga ekwipo para sa COVID, at mayroon tayong COVID center," he said.

(For our tourism industry to survive, we should come prepared. We need to have globally-recognized medicine for COVID patients, facilities... equipment for COVID-19, and a COVID-19 center.)

These things have been done in Manila at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and it could be replicated nationwide, the city's mayor said.

"This must be done and duplicated especially sa mga tourist belt o yung mga area kung saan maraming turista," Domagoso said.

(This must be done and duplicated especially in tourism belts or areas where there are a lot of tourists.)

In 2019, before COVID-19 entered the Philippines, the country earned $9.31 billion in tourism receipts, according to data from the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The amount is 20.81 percent higher than in 2018.

RELATED VIDEO