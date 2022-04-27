JORDAN, Guimaras - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday said he would be using the Guimaras Island as a model of food sustainability for the entire Philippines should he win the 2022 national elections.

Guimaras produces its own rice, exports high-value crops and even produces its own energy through renewable sources, Domagoso told reporters.

"They produce their own rice, in fact, sobra pa. They reserve for the summer tapos nagpapadala pa sila sa Iloilo," he said.

"Mayroon silang ecozone, gateway zone, food basket zone and tourism zone," he said.

If it can be done in Guimaras, "it can be duplicated in other islands," he said.

Domagoso gave the statement on the sidelines of his campaign here, where he seeks to convince some 124,000 voters to elect him as the Philippines' 17th president.

"Gusto ko maramdaman nila maliit, malaki, pupuntahan natin hangga't kayang puntahan," he said.

"Gusto ko ngayon pa lang nakikita na nila na pursigido kaming abutin sila... Napuntahan nga natin ng kampaniya e. Mano pa't may resources ka na ng national government," he said.

Guimaras is the third stop in Domagoso's Western Visayas campaign leg this this week.

In Pulse Asia's March pre-election survey, Domagoso lost 1 percentage point in the Visayas.

Nationwide, Domagoso is at third place in the said pre-election survey with 8 percentage points. Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is the frontrunner with 56 percent, while Vice President Leni Robredo ranks second with 24 percent.

Despite these numbers, Domagoso has repeatedly said that he remians optimistic that he could still pull a come-from-behind win in May.

"I'm gonna be here, I'm gonna be there, I'm gonna be everywhere.

We will try to reach as many people as possible, as may kilometers as possible," he said.

"We will show you our sheer will to win and it's not final until the fat lady sings."