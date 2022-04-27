Group urges public to learn CPR, as more cases of drowning reported

Children accompanied by parents and guardians enjoy the facilities of Wetpark Adventure Lagoon, an indoor aqua playground at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on April 7, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The public must learn how to conduct cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the Philippine Heart Association (PHA) said, as many cases of drowning were reported in recent weeks.

“Drowning is a significant issue in our country, primarily because we are an archipelago with 7,107 islands and an estimated 2022 population of 112,508,994 Filipinos exposed to bodies of water around us,” said Dr. Ramayana Garcia from the Council on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation of the PHA on Wednesday.

Citing more studies, Garcia said the risk of Filipinos drowning is a “daily occurrence,” with an average of 3,276 deaths from accidental drowning from 2006 to 2013, or 3.5 deaths per 100,000 population.

“Children aged 0-14 years are a leading age group for drowning, with children 1-4 years at most risk,” Garcia added.

PREVENTION AND RESPONSE

Garcia said families must first learn how to prevent accidental drowning from happening, through reinforcing buddy systems or making sure children are always under adult supervision.

“It is important to make your family aware of the need to keep safe, make sure they have a buddy system — we never allow your kids to be alone. You make sure there is a lifeguard in the swimming pool and at the beach and you provide your family members with floatation devices,” she said.

Garcia said if you see anybody drowning, act immediately.

“Immediately call for help, shout for assistance, call using your phone device and activate the emergency response team... when going to the victim make sure you have a floatation device... bringing out the victim out of the water, when you do this the rescuer make sure you are protected, wear the necessary floatation devices, and if possible provide the floatation device for the victim as well,” Garcia said.

The drowning patient must be removed from the water immediately, be put on a dry surface area and be evaluated quickly.

“We perform the immediate evaluation first by doing the look, listen and feel for 10 seconds. It is important that we look at the chest, chest rise. Listen for the breathing, and feel air coming from the nostril to identify if the patient is breathing,” Garcia said.

If unsure of a pulse, proceed to rescue breathing.

“It is important to provide rescue breath to be performed by trained health care providers or the first aiders. We do this by first opening the airway using the head tilt-chin lift maneuver. This maneuver will open up the airway, making sure that every breath you give will go directly to the lungs,” Garcia explained.

“Another maneuver is the jaw, thrust without head extension in cases of trauma. However for young victims spinal injury is not much of a concern, what is important is we address the hypoxia brought by drowning,” she added.

A barrier device can be added so rescuers can perform rescue breaths without compromising their health.

“This artificial respiration should be continued as rescue breathing if with pulse. If without pulse and no breathing then you proceed to CPR,” Garcia said.

CPR

When conducting CPR, the position of the rescuer is vital. The rescuer must kneel, placing the heel of their hand to the center of the victim’s chest, with their shoulders over their hands and with elbows locked.

Chest compressions must be given with a depth of 2-2.4 inches with rate of 100-120 compressions per minute.

“Be reminded that for every chest compression you should allow chest recoil and your counting should be as follows: 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10 and one. You do this for 30 chest compressions, then give 2 rescue breaths, and another chest compressions, and another 2 rescue breaths, until you complete five cycles. Then you proceed with pulse check. You continue with the CPR until help arrives or when the person is revived,” Garcia explained.

Once the victim is revived, the victim has to be placed on their side or in the recovery position to open airwaves.

Aside from swimming recreationally during the dry season, Garcia said drowning can also happen during disasters.

It is also best for the public to be certified CPR providers or first aiders to be able to respond better to emergencies.

