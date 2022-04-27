Fil-Am nurses receive Young Professional Voices award

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Out of its 10,000 members, the American Organization for Nursing Leadership recently awarded 20 nurses with the 2021 Young Professional Voices award in San Antonio, Texas.

The nurse practitioners from across the US were recognized for their exemplary leadership in their organization, community, and the nursing profession.

Three Filipino American nurses with a Doctor of Nursing Practice were among the recipients of the prestigious award. They include Dr. Joseph Marc De Veyra, associate chief nurse of Harborview Medical Center in Washington state.

"Being a servant leader means being in the trenches with your staff leader... I myself teach classes in the event if we have a short staff," De Veyra said.

He added, "it is our role as leaders to engage a multi-generation workforce. And of course, change is not something that we can execute in a stroke of a pen. It is an evidence based-practice exercise by which we need to align with all the inter-disciplinary forces. Hence, hospitals alone cannot solve this problem. There needs to have a collaboration between hospitals, government, and the academe."

Also among the awardees are Dr. Michael Liwanag, unit director of Rush University Medical Center in Illinois; and Dr. Allison Ong, assistant vice president of clinical operations and space planning at Loma Linda University Health in California.

Just like De Veyra, these Fil-Am nurses have advocacies they are fighting for.

"What are my core values? It is really just advocating for nurses and making sure they have proper equipment that they need," Liwanag said.

For her part, Ong said she's "making sure that our staff recognize that I need them to be well in order for them to take good care of their patients."

"I fully believe that there is a village that is behind me every step of the way... That really shaped this concept of servants. Always being of servants to others whether there is fundraising school or whatever, my community is always there for me," Ong added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, these nurses face challenges yet they stay resilient in taking care of their medical staff and patients.

"Seattle was ground zero during the pandemic," De Veyra noted. "Harborview nurses along with infection nurses played a key role in conferring knowledge and developing procedures to safeguard the health of staff, patients, and the community."

Liwanag stressed the need to invest in nurses, and provide them wellness and mental health resources.

"I just think about a lot of the staff I manage. It is one thing what they have seen in the frontline but it's also the way they have been treated outside of the hospitals. They likely haven't been able to see their families for at least 12 months to 18 months," Liwanag pointed out.

Meanwhile, Ong asserted that the Fil-Am community plays a crucial role during the pandemic.

"That feeling of community gets lost and that feeling of connection gets lost... I have found that the Filipino community is really good at maintaining that connection one way to do that has been through food – food and music is what I am discovering," she said.

With more and more people entering the healthcare industry, these nurse leaders hope to make an impact on the next generation of nurses.