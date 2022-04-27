Filipino youth activists brave the waves as they hoist a Philippine flag on the shores of Zambales facing the West Philippine Sea as a symbol of the country’s claim of the disputed territory. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Any decision regarding oil exploration activities in the West Philippine Sea will be up to the next administration as far as President Rodrigo Duterte is concerned, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Wednesday.

"The President said we'll just have to leave it to the next administration what it will do with that oil exploration," Lorenzana told reporters at a defense exhibit in Pasay City. Duterte is stepping down on June 30.

The Department of Energy (DOE) recently put on hold “all exploration activities” in the West Philippine Sea until the Cabinet’s Security, Justice, and Peace Coordinating Center (SJPCC) “has issued the necessary clearance to proceed.”

Lorenzana, who chairs the SJPCC, wondered why the oil explorations resumed only recently when the moratorium was already lifted in 2020.

"Even the President is wondering why it pushed through the last minute. The moratorium was lifted in 2020. Why it took time, why only now?" said Lorenzana.

Asked why the security clearance was abruptly required, Lorenzana said: "We discussed it at the SJPCC and we think that we will be facing some problems there, objections from the Chinese (if oil explorations will continue)."

"This (oil exploration) is unilateral, we are doing it on our own. They (China) are not part of this. And there was this agreement that was signed between the Philippines and China before (in 2018) that there will be joint exploration," he explained.

"Now, it (oil exploration) is unilateral. So we are just avoiding possible conflict there in the West Philippine Sea," he added.

The defense secretary said the decision to stop the explorations is irreversible, as the decision has come from Duterte himself.

An expert earlier warned that the suspension of oil exploration sends a “bad signal,” as it may show that the Philippines is not ready to exercise power over its own waters.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the suspension appears to "weaken our rights over our country’s own exclusive economic zone."

"The DOE’s suspension order makes it seem as though we are waiving our exclusive rights to our own waters," she said.

The West Philippine Sea is part of the South China Sea, which China is claiming in almost its entirety. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims in the South China Sea Sea.

The basis of China's claim has been debunked by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

In October 2020, the DOE issued a “Resume-to-Work” notice to the Service Contractors doing oil exploration in the areas of service contracts (SC) 59, 72, and 75 in the West Philippine Sea, after being approved by Duterte.

PXP is an operator under SC no. 75 while Forum Energy, where the firm has controlling interest, is an operator under SC no. 72.

This development came over a month after Duterte said commitments must be honored in the joint exploration in Recto Bank with China to avoid any possible conflicts.

Recto Bank, situated 85 nautical miles from Palawan, is said to be rich in oil and natural gas.

He claimed that somebody from China told him that they would bring soldiers in the disputed waters if the country would bring its own uniformed personnel there despite a "written agreement" and an "original contract."

"‘Yan ang iniiwasan ko noon pa eh... So many flashpoints, maraming lugar na may putok. We do not need it. Hindi natin kailangan makipag-away diyan," the President said in his taped address to the nation on March 8.

"Sundin lang nila --- sundin lang ninyo kung ano ‘yung pinag-usapan noon. Sabi ko honor ‘yan eh, it’s a matter of honor," he added.

‘Pag iba --- iniba ‘yan, delikado. So hindi na mangyari sa akin ‘yan kasi ayaw ko. Ayaw kong ibahin kasi ‘yun ang pinag-usapan namin sa panahon ko."

In November 2018, the Philippines and China signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for oil and gas exploration. Duterte had said it was a 60-40 split, with the country getting the former.

Since taking power in 2016, Duterte has moved closer to China, but has faced pushback from the Philippine public and concern in the military wary of Beijing's territorial ambitions in the South China Sea.

