President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) 43rd Commencement Exercises at the Campos Grandstand, Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite on April 21, 2022. Arman Baylon, Presidential Photo

MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte has declined an invitation to Washington for a conference with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders and American President Joe Biden, citing its proximity with the upcoming elections.

Duterte said it would "look bad" for him to attend the US-ASEAN meeting just as the country elects its leaders this May 9. He said the conference will be held from May 11 to 13.

The White House though said the meeting would happen on May 12 and 13.

"Mahirapan ako kasi at that time, tapos na ang election, may alam na tayo kung sino ang maging, ma-proclaim na presidente," Duterte said in his taped speech aired on Wednesday morning.

"Pangit na tingnan kung magpunta ako doon na alam kong may bagong presidente na. Besides, if it is a working conference or commitments that will be made," he added.

The Chief Executive, who said he was the only ASEAN leader who would not come for the meet, noted that he would not want to offend the next president if he makes commitments during the summit.

"Ang mahirap kasi kung ako ang nandoon, I might make a stand that would not be acceptable to the next administration... ASEAN 'yan and I think everybody feels the desire to attend the event."

Duterte on March 4 said he also got an invitation for the ASEAN meeting with Biden set later that month. It was unclear during his speech though whether he accepted or rejected the invite.

The US is the Philippines' only defense ally.

The two countries celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties last year.