Lawyer Guiling Mamondiong, the current secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF). Handout, tesda.gov.ph

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is investigating personnel movements in its chairperson’s previous agency for possible election violations.

This was after Guiling Mamondiong, the newly appointed secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), was sued before the Comelec for allegedly violating the ban on appointments.

In a press release, the poll body’s law department said that a complaint was filed against Mamondiong, his chief of staff Manggay Guro Jr., and NCMF executive director Tahir Lidasan Jr. for allegedly violating Section 261(g) of the Omnibus Election Code.

The complaint claims that Mamondiong created the positions of Assistant Bureau Director, Assistant Regional Director, and Assistant Service Directors and filled them up with his appointees without the required Comelec exemptions.

The complaint also cited Mamondiong’s alleged premature termination of Job Order employees even when their contracts were still due to expire on December 30, 2022.

While terminating these employees, Mamondiong allegedly started appointing other Job Order employees.

The complaint also alleged that the NCMF secretary replaced incumbent office heads and appointed replacements, all of which were personnel movements without the required exemptions from the Comelec.

The Comelec law department is currently investigating the complaint.

The poll body warned that those guilty of election offenses may be jailed from 1 to 6 years without probation.

“The Comelec will be fair but strict in the implementation of election laws for a honest and credible elections,” the poll body said.

Comelec chair Saidamen Pangarungan was the erstwhile NCMF secretary before Mamondiong took over.

The Omnibus Election Code bans the appointment of new employees, creation of new position, promotion, or giving salary increases 45 days before a regular election and 30 days before a special election.

Before moving to the NCMF, Mamondiong was also appointed as chief of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.