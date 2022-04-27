A man participates in Comelec's mock elections at the San Juan Elementary School on Oct. 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday announced that it has increased the honoraria for teachers serving in the May 9 polls, but the hike would only be enough to cover income tax.

Comelec Commissioner George Garcia told reporters that electoral board chairpersons will be given P10,000 from the old rate of P8,000, while members will receive P8,000 from the previous P6,000.

Garcia said the poll body understands the plight of teachers serving in the polls, noting that its officials have written the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and submitted position papers to Congress requesting tax exemptions for these honoraria.

But the BIR denied these requests.

“Gusto man po ng Commission on Elections na talagang huwag na po silang ma-charge ng tinatawag na income tax … ’Yan po ay beyond the jurisdiction of the commission,” he said.

(Inasmuch as the Comelec wanted not to tax the honoraria of teachers, that is beyond the jurisdiction of the commission.)

Assistant minority leader and ACT Teachers Party-List Rep. France Castro welcomed the efforts of the Comelec to pay the teachers in advance.

“Malaking pagtuwid ito sa sistemang ginamit noong mga nakaraang eleksyon kung saan idinaan sa cash card ang mga benepisyo – at nanganak ito ng napakaraming sakit ng ulo, lalo na para sa mga guro at simpleng kawani,” Castro added.

(This is a much better system compared to the previous election, where benefits were given through cash cards. The previous one gave us a lot of headaches.)

Castro also asked the poll body to expand the grant of benefits to other poll workers aside from the electoral boards.

—report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

