Children receive polio vaccine during a multi-regional mass immunization program in Quezon City on October 14, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

Kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng World Immunization Week, sisimulan na ng Department of Health ngayong Huwebes, Abril 28, ang “Chikiting Bakunation" na layong mahikayat ang mga magulang na kumpletuhin ang bakuna ng mga anak.

Kabilang dito ang mga bakuna kontra polio, measles, hepatitis b, pneumonia at iba pang vaccine preventable diseases.

Ayon sa DOH, nasa isang milyong mga bagong panganak na sanggol hanggang isang taong gulang ang target na mabakunahan sa isasagawang malawakang pagbabakuna tuwing huling linggo ng buwan ng Mayo hanggang Hunyo.

Kasama rin sa mga target na mabakunahan ang mahigit kalahating milyong batang may edad na labing tatlong buwan hanggang dalawang taon.

“Our target is 0 to 23 months old children who have missed their vaccination or who are zero dose children. Yung missed vaccination po natin, meaning nakapagbakuna sila before pero hindi lang po natuloy yung schedule, and yung ating zero dose children which is wala po talagang natanggap na bakuna simula ng pagkapanganak po nila,” ayon kay Dr. Joannah Kaye Borallo ng DOH.

Sisimulan ang “Chikiting Bakunation” sa ilang piling probinsiya at lungsod, at isasagawa na ito nationwide sa Mayo 26 at 27 at sa Hunyo 23 at 24.

Ayon kay Borallo, lahat ng rehiyon sa bansa ay may mga kaso ng measles, karamihan ay mga batang may edad na anim na buwan haggang 12.

“An outbreak is really imminent because added to this, the country now also has increased mobility of the general public as COVID-19 cases go down and mobility restrictions are eased,” aniya.

“We would like to take this opportunity to ramp up our vaccination efforts for routine immunization, while our national cases are declining, and our health system capacity is manageable," sabi naman ni Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"This is very important to prevent an additional burden of disease that may be caused by these vaccine-preventable diseases. Ultimately, all these efforts are geared towards the vision of achieving an enabled and strong immunization system for everyone, everywhere at every age to attain a vaccine-preventable disease-free, and a healthier Philippines,” dagdag niya.

Hinimok din ng kagawaran ang adult population kabilang ang mga buntis at immunocompromised na magpabakuna.

“The current pandemic does not diminish the risk of other harmful diseases, but it does highlight the value of vaccines for people of all ages. With everyone’s support and cooperation, we can bring the "Long Life for All" advocacy to every corner of the Philippines and ensure a long life well-lived for our communities, one vaccine dose at a time,” paalala ni DOH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau and Health Promotions Bureau Director Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho.

