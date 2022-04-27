A health worker prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during its first rollout inside the Makati Medical Center on May 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — About 1,900 immunocompromised Filipinos have received their second booster shots after the government started giving the additional jab to vulnerable sector in the capital region, a health official said Wednesday.

Dr. Gloria Balboa, regional director of the Department of Health-National Capital Region, said they are eyeing to provide the second booster doses for over 250,000 people with weakened immune systems in Metro Manila.

"'Yung mga immunocompromised sila ang mas vulnerable po dito sa COVID-19, lalo nga kung merong bagong variant at saka nagwe-wane 'yung immunity. Kahit nabakunahan na, sila 'yung mas apektado," she told TeleRadyo.

The country began providing the second booster shots to immunocompromised people in select hospitals and localities in NCR on Monday.

The following are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Those who have immunodeficiency

Those living with HIV

Cancer patients (active)

Transplant recipients

Patients who take immunosuppressive drugs

Bedridden patients or those with terminal illness

Balboa admitted that some health-care workers and senior citizens who were not immunocompromised were given second booster doses in the initial rollout.

"Nakapag-explain naman sila. It was an honest mistake. Na-correct naman na po," she said.

This, after the Food and Drug Administration earlier amended the emergency use authorization to include a fourth dose for the immunocompromised, elderly and healthcare workers.

The Health Technology Assessment Council, an independent advisory body under the DOH, has yet to recommend the use of additional jab to the other 2 high-risk groups.

To date, more than 67 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 12.7 million have already received their additional dose.