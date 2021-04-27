Marikina mayor backs MECQ extension 'but open more economic activities'

Pedestrians cross a street in Marikina on March 2, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The modified enhanced community quarantine imposed in the Greater Manila area should be extended after April 30 but restrictions on certain economic activities should be lifted, Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Tuesday.

"Maraming nagugutom ngayon. Maraming nakakaranas ng pagkawala ng trabaho (Many are hungry and lost their jobs). My take on this is MECQ can be extended but open with more economic activities," he told ANC.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, home to over 24 million people, are under MECQ since April 12 amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

Teodoro said the MECQ -- the second toughest lockdown level -- could be extended for another 2 weeks, saying that the health-care utilization rate in Marikina was still at high-risk despite improvement in average number of daily cases.

"Current consideration being proposed with the Metro Manila mayors is to extend the MECQ for another 2 weeks. After which, it can be assessed and evaluated if we could further downgrade it to GCQ (general community quarantine)," he added.

Teodoro proposed allowing more retail establishments and restaurants to open up, which he said "suffered big losses" from the quarantine restrictions.

To date, Marikina has logged 9,714 coronavirus infections, of which 8,629 recovered while 207 died. Some 878 patients are deemed infectious or considered active cases.

The city government has also vaccinated over 21,000 people or at least 9 percent of its adult population.

