'Supermoon' visible Tuesday, says PAGASA

The supermoon as seen from Manila Bay City in Pasay on moonrise April 7, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A bigger and brighter moon will light up the sky on Tuesday morning, PAGASA said.

A "supermoon" appears when the moon orbits closest to Earth during its full phase, according the astronomical agency. It appears 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the usual full moon, it earlier said.

The moon is expected to reach its closest point with the Earth at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, according to PAGASA's astronomical diary.

The term is astrological in origin and has no precise astronomical definition, it said.

"The real association of the Moon with both oceanic and crustal tides has led to claims that the supermoon phenomenon may be associated with an increased risk of events like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, but no such link has been found," PAGASA said.