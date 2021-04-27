LOOK: 'Supermoon' rises above Philippine skies

MANILA — A full moon emerged in Philippine skies on Tuesday evening, appearing bigger and brighter than usual.

The first "supermoon" of the year appears 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the usual full moon, according to PAGASA.

A "supermoon" rises, viewed from Quezon City on April 27, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A "supermoon" rises, viewed from Quezon City on April 27, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A "supermoon" rises, viewed from Quezon City on April 27, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A "supermoon" rises, viewed from Quezon City on April 27, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The first "supermoon" of 2021 peeking through the plants and clouds. Taken at around 7 p.m. in Toledo City, Cebu. Chris Mahilum The first "supermoon" of 2021 peeking through the plants and clouds. Taken at around 7 p.m. in Toledo City, Cebu. Chris Mahilum The first "supermoon" of 2021 peeking through the plants and clouds. Taken at around 7 p.m. in Toledo City, Cebu. Chris Mahilum Supermoon in Santiago City, Isabela at 7 p.m. Harris Julio. Supermoon in Santiago City, Isabela at 7 p.m. Harris Julio.

The phenomenon was spotted in different parts of the capital region, Bulacan, Isabela, and Laguna.

It was also sighted in different parts of Visayas, particularly in Cebu and Iloilo.

PAGASA earlier said that the moon is expected to reach its closest point with the Earth at around 11 p.m.

- With reports from Chris Mahilum and Harris Julio



