Registered voters who died from COVID-19 to be removed from Comelec list, says agency

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said its list of registered voters must be updated to exclude those who have died, including those due to COVID-19.

In an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said relatives of those who succumbed to COVID-19 must provide the information to their offices to help the agency remove the names from its list of registered voters.

“Yan po ang namumuong problema dahil nakikita natin, sobrang dami ng pumapanaw dahil sa COVID, pero hindi naman natin naririnig na nagre-report sila sa Comelec office,” Jimenez said.

(That's a looming problem because while we see that many have died due to COVID, they are not being reported to the Comelec).

“Ako, halimbawa, I had a death in the family. Ayokong mangyaring on election day, makita ko pangalan ng kamag-anak ko. Kailangan po makipag-ugnayan tayo sa Comelec office kung saan nakapagparehistro yung pumanaw, para matanggal na po natin sa lalong madaling panahon,” he said.

(For example, I had a death in the family. I don't want that on election day, I will see the name of my dead relatives. So, the public must coordinate with the Comelec office where the dead person is registered, so the name can be removed from the list soonest.)

Jimenez said relatives need to provide Comelec with the death certificate of the deceased.

“Ayaw naman nating magamit ang paraan na 'yan para magtanggal ng tao na hindi naman karapat-dapat na matanggal. We need to be sure na authentic yung kanilang death certificate,” he said.

(We don't want to remove the names of those still alive and qualified to vote. We need to be sure that the death certificate presented is authentic.)

Voter registration for the 2022 polls will end on September 30, 2021.

As of Monday, a total of 1,006,428 COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 16,853 deaths.

RELATED VIDEO: