Making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory 'very debatable', says FDA

Fr. Father Ross Dela Cruz, SS.CC., a registered nurse and parish priest of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish, administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the Chancery Diocese of Novaliches in Quezon City on April 15, 2021. The Diocese of Novaliches earlier in the year allowed the use of its big parishes as inoculation sites as well as help the city in mobilizing parishioners to take part in the vaccination. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory is "a very difficult proposition," the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga earlier filed a measure seeking to make coronavirus jabs mandatory to achieve herd immunity.

"This is really personal autonomy, to have someone being a healthy person being injected with something. 'Pag nagbigay ako ng EUA (emergency use authority) required na kailangan merong consent ng patient na magpabakuna," FDA director general Eric Domingo told ANC's Headstart.

(When I give EUA, it requires that the patient give consent before getting inoculated.)

"May side effects pa 'yan natin na hindi pa alam. Medyo tricky na 'yung making vaccination compulsory, making a vaccine under EUA compulsory, that’s even a little more complicated for me. That’s a very difficult proposition."

(There are side effects that we don't know yet. Making vaccination compulsory is already tricky, making a vaccine under EUA compulsory that’s even a little more complicated for me.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines aims to vaccinate a third of its population or 50 to 70 million by end of the year to achieve herd immunity. It has administered a total of 1,739,656 COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday.

Government is expecting an "accelerated delivery" of COVID-19 jabs from May even as global production is seen to stabilize only in June, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr earlier said.