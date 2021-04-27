Making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory 'very debatable', says FDA

MANILA - Making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory is "a very difficult proposition," the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.
Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga earlier filed a measure seeking to make coronavirus jabs mandatory to achieve herd immunity.
"This is really personal autonomy, to have someone being a healthy person being injected with something. 'Pag nagbigay ako ng EUA (emergency use authority) required na kailangan merong consent ng patient na magpabakuna," FDA director general Eric Domingo told ANC's Headstart.
(When I give EUA, it requires that the patient give consent before getting inoculated.)
"May side effects pa 'yan natin na hindi pa alam. Medyo tricky na 'yung making vaccination compulsory, making a vaccine under EUA compulsory, that’s even a little more complicated for me. That’s a very difficult proposition."
(There are side effects that we don't know yet. Making vaccination compulsory is already tricky, making a vaccine under EUA compulsory that’s even a little more complicated for me.)
The Philippines aims to vaccinate a third of its population or 50 to 70 million by end of the year to achieve herd immunity. It has administered a total of 1,739,656 COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday.
Government is expecting an "accelerated delivery" of COVID-19 jabs from May even as global production is seen to stabilize only in June, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr earlier said.
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Headstart, FDA, Food and Drug Administration, Eric Domingo, COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, Elpidio Barzaga, COVID-19 vaccine, Philippines COVID-19 vaccine