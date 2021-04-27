PH to inoculate minimum wage earners, OFWs vs COVID-19 on Labor Day

MANILA - The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) will allot 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be given to minimum wage earners and overseas Filipino workers under the A4 priority group.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF approved the request of the request of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for vaccine doses to be used during the symbolic inoculation ceremony on Labor Day, May 1.

"The DOLE has been directed to create a masterlist to ensure the equitable representation of the labor sector during the said ceremony," he added.

The IATF likewise considers including frontliners of the Congress of the Philippines under the same priority group " in recognition of their critical and dispensable role in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic."

The IATF earlier approved the A4 group, which includes the transportation workers; market vendors; frontline workers in groceries, supermarkets and delivery services; workers in food, beverage and medical manufacturing; priests and other religious leaders; security guards; government and private news media workers; workers in the aw/justice, security, and social protection sectors; overseas Filipino workers; and teachers, both in basic and higher educational institutions, among others.

Guidelines for the vaccination of the fourth priority group, however, have yet to be released.

Currently, the Philippines is vaccinating three priority groups: health workers (A1), those over 60 years old (A2), and those with comorbidities (A3).

The government has previously explained that it has to limit the priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination due to the limited supply of vaccines. There are only 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines and only 1.6 million have been administered as of April 22. This is still far from the target of 70 million vaccinees by the end of the year to reach herd immunity.

RELATED VIDEO