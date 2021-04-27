DFA reports 15 new COVID-19 fatalities among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,270 as 17 new cases were recorded Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 26 new recoveries and 15 new fatalities.

Today's tally of new deaths is the second highest this month, when the DFA reported 30 new fatalities last April 13.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,909 as 11,220 of those infected have recovered, while 1,141 have died.

There are currently 93 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,086 in the Asia Pacific, 927 in Europe, 3,802 in the Middle East and Africa, and 94 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new recoveries, and 15 new fatalities among overseas Filipinos.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/PjOQvIS4ym — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 27, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,013,618 people. The tally includes 16,916 deaths, 925,027 recoveries, and 71,675 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 147.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 85.5 million already recovered.

RELATED VIDEO