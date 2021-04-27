Chopper ng Philippine Air Force bumagsak sa Bohol; piloto patay, 3 sugatan

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Isa ang patay habang tatlo ang sugatan sa pagbagsak ng isang chopper ng Philippine Air Force (PAF) sa baybaying sakop ng Getafe, Bohol umaga ng Martes.

Nangyari ang insidente habang nagsasagawa ng proficiency flight ang military attack helicopter.

Tatlo sa apat na sakay ng chopper ang nakalundag bago ito bumagsak kaya sila nakaligtas.

Pero ang piloto, naiwan at namatay sa insidente.

Mga mangingisda ang mga unang sumagip sa mga biktima, ayon kay Asterio Suello, pinuno ng Getafe Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, at agad na dinala sa Talibon provincial Hospital ang mga nasugatan.

Ayon naman kay Philippine Air Force Spokesperson Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano, galing umano ng Mactan Island ang chopper, at patuloy pa nilang iniimbestigahan ang dahilan ng pagbagsak nito.

"I cannot release exactly what happened but I know there are lot of (information) on social media, but the Air Force will issue an official statement for that," ani Mariano.

Nagdadalamhati naman ang PAF matapos ang aksidente.

"The men and women of the Philippine Air Force, led by Commanding General Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes, deeply grieves the loss of an aircrew who offered his life in the line of duty," anila.

Dagdag nila: "The PAF will provide all necessary assistance and financial aid for the bereaved family."