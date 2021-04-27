Cayetano claims Russia offered to make COVID-19 vaccines in PH

MANILA - Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction with the "slow" Philippine vaccination program, noting the country has been lagging in terms of COVID-19 vaccine supplies and deployment.

Cayetano, one of President Rodrigo Duterte's close allies but was kicked out of the House leadership, said the Philippines has been left behind by other countries in terms of vaccine quantity.

“Definitely, nahuli tayo ... The supply will really determine, kung maiiwanan tayo o hindi. Ang problema, kung maiiwanan tayo, that’s not [only] on the area of health, but also with economic,” he said in a press conference in Taguig.

Cayetano urged the government to secure vaccine supplies first before making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in the Philippines, as proposed by Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga.

“We can say many things that are theoretical, but look at the US. When [US] President Biden took over, Sabi niya 100 days 100 million ang mababakunahan, and sa gitna nun, in-increase niya to 200 million. So ngayon ang supply nila kumpleto. Ang problem na lang [nila] 'yung mga ayaw magpabakuna," he said.

Cayetano said Russia offered to manufacture its own COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines before its own envoy left its post in Manila.

"I don’t know what happened to the proposal, kung hindi pinansin ng DOH (Department of Health) or kung whatever, but it’s not enough to say na we’re on the ball, okay, etc. ‘Pag nanood ka ng TV, for example, sa ibang bansa, hindi na nila problema ang supply ng vaccine eh, ang problema na ay ayaw ng tao magpa-vaccinate," he said.

Cayetano pushed for a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in the Philippines by provinces and regions, nearly two months after the inoculation drive in the country began. According to him, local government executives don't agree with the national government's position that there will be enough COVID-19 jabs for everyone.

"Halimbawa, 'yung napuntahan namin sa Batangas. Sa 26 barangays, 13 ay bundok. So it's not going to be easy to vaccinate and to ask [people] na bumaba sila sa bundok para dun magpabakuna sa center. So, marami silang kailangan gawin dun," he said.

Authorities said around 3.525 million COVID-19 shots have been delivered to the Philippines, and around 1.5 million people have been inoculated in the country since the vaccine drive kicked off on March 1.

Officials and the public have criticized the slow rollout of the immunization program, with many local government officials and public figures jumping the queue despite the prioritization of health workers in the vaccine drive.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, one of Duterte's loyal allies, earlier admitted the pace of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program is “not as quick” as what they had wanted.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 70 million people this year or two-thirds of its people this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

The country has one of Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks and has been slower than most of its Southeast Asian neighbors in securing vaccine supplies.--Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

