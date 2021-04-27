Sandra Cam, son ordered arrested over Masbate vice mayor's murder

FILE. Sandra Cam at the Comelec. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A Manila court on Monday issued arrest warrants against Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board member Sandra Cam, her son and five others over the fatal shooting of a vice mayor, whose family clashed with hers in the 2019 elections.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 42 found probable cause to issue the arrest warrants with no right to bail after examining the information, resolution of the justice department panel of prosecutors, the complaint-affidavit and other supporting documents, said Judge Dinnah Aguila-Topacio.

The National Bureau of Investigation last year filed murder and frustrated murder charges against Cam, her son Marco Martin Cam, Nelson Cambaya, Junel Gomez, Bradford Solis, Juanito de Luna, and Rigor dela Cruz.

Cam had denied involvement in the death of Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III who was gunned down in Manila in October 2019.

--Report from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News