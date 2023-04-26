Sen. Cynthia Villar leads a Senate hearing, Jan. 16, 2023. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB/File



MANILA — Senator Cynthia Villar on Wednesday said she was considering legal action against the person who filmed her berating security guards at a village in Las Piñas City.

"I will go to court," Villar told reporters, adding that she has already identified the person who uploaded the now viral video, which she said was taken without her consent.

She repeatedly denied having an "outburst" with the guards and maintained she was only "talking to them to remove the gate."

"We have been there for a long time. We were sitting and waiting... wala namang outburst. They are just inventing that. There's no outburst. I was just telling them to remove the gate because it's for public use. It's not for me. I don't need that," she stressed.

It took Villar more than a week before breaking her silence on the April 17 incident, which took place at the city's BF Resort Village (BFRV).

She did not disclose more details on the video upon the advice of her lawyer, as a case related to the "friendship sticker" that allegedly caused the altercation was pending in court.

Villar claimed the viral heated argument stemmed from BFRV officials' refusal to heed a Las Piñas ordinance allowing motorists with "friendship stickers" to pass through the said community.

Despite the issuance of friendship stickers, the BFRV homeowners' association was allegedly selling different stickers priced at P2,500 each.

Villar, a BFRV homeowner since 1977, said she filed a court petition on the matter to allow people to access the village's road as an alternative to the Alabang-Zapote Road that is often plagued by heavy traffic.

The petition she filed could have earned the BFRV association's ire, Villar said.

"Siguro doon sila nagalit sa akin, kasi, that will bring down the income... since then, I had encountered problems involving the BFRV Homeowners Association, Inc," the senator said.

These "problems," she added, included the association's alleged refusal for Villar to put up a shelter for stray cats and dogs, as well as the fencing of the senator's composting facility project at the river easement.

"They do not want me build a sidewalk in front of the composting facility. They stopped the entry of ready-mix to bring the ready mix to the sidewalks. At the same time, they park their boom truck and L3 vehicle in my sidewalk that's why I cannot pave my sidewalk of the composting facility. And then, they prohibited me from planting trees in the easement area," she said.

"When a homeowner association invited me to their fiesta celebration, and they put a tarpaulin to welcome me. They removed it. And they said, it's against the rules."

But this time around, she said she decided to consult her lawyers.

"I don't want people to remember me as a senator who just keeps quiet. I want to be remembered as someone who will fight for what is right and what is good for the people," she added.

ABS-CBN News is still seeking the side of the homeowners' association as of writing.