DICT defends gradual SIM deactivation

MANILA - Information and Communication Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy on Tuesday defended the gradual deactivation of unregistered SIMs.

At the sidelines of a DICT event, Uy said there is a need to slowly reduce the services of SIM cards that have not been registered during the 90-day extension of the SIM registration which begins April 27.

"Kahit anong reminder sa text na pinapadala, dinededma ng ilang mga tao na talagang matitigas ang ulo at ayaw mag register," said Uy.

"Dahan-dahan nilang mararamdaman na lumiliit ang mundo nila, kumbaga. Pabawas nang pabawas ang serbisyo na makukuha sa SIM card nila."

There is no final plan yet as DICT will still discuss this with the telcos. But one suggestion is to stop the outgoing calls of unregistered SIM after the 30th day of extension or disallow a SIM from connecting to a particular app like Tiktok or Facebook.

Uy called this an unorthodox approach so subscribers would feel the need to register immediately.

"Hindi nila siguro nararamdaman kung ano yung effect or ano ang 'yung repercussion kung maputulan sila ng service. Medyo out-of-the-box approach po ito," said Uy.

Some netizens however are not happy with this plan saying that some of those who have yet to register are not simply lazy, but lack requirements like IDs. They added that since the registration was extended by the government, it is not right to reduce the services of a paying subscriber.

Telco giant Smart said there may be challenges in limiting the services of a particular SIM.

"With regards to the gradual deactivation being evaluated by the DICT, the discussions among the DICT, the NTC, and the mobile network operators are still ongoing. Our initial assessment is that it would be difficult for us to implement due to time constraints," said Cathy Yang, First Vice President and Head of Group Corporate

Communications at PLDT and Smart.

Meanwhile, Uy warned the public of possible more scams during the 90-day extension as some may take advantage of the 3-month window. About 20 million SIM are expected to be registered during the extension period.

RELATED VIDEO