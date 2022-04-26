The University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City on Nov. 27, 2020. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE) — The University of the Philippines (UP) appeared to have recovered its Twitter account Tuesday afternoon after it was hacked by "unknown users" the previous night.

In a Facebook post, the state university said earlier in the day that unknown users took over the Twitter account of the UP System with over 207,000 followers at around 7:20 p.m. on Monday.

"Since then, the account has been renamed and has posted content not affiliated with the University," UP said of the account with the handle @upsystem.

The account's name was changed to "Takashi Murakami," after a Japanese artist. The location on its bio was set to Tokyo while its display and header photos were removed.

But as of 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the account's original bio and photo were back. UP has yet to issue a statement following this development.

The university earlier said the hacking incident had deprived its Twitter followers of "important announcements, news stories, and other online content."

Watch more News on iWantTFC



