Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman and Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim raises the hand of Vice President Leni Robredo, declaring her as the chosen presidential candidate of the MILF and its political party, the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) on April 23, 2022 in Camp Darapanan, Sultan Kudarat town, Maguindanao.

MANILA — The United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) has yet to support any vice presidential candidate for the 2022 elections, its chairman said on Tuesday, after its endorsement of Vice President Leni Robredo’s Malacañang bid.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim made the statement when asked if their endorsement of Robredo extended to her running-mate Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

“Actually our endorsement is very specific only to VP Leni Robredo, so 'yung mga ibang kwan (for the others) is we are still on the process of finalizing whom we will endorse for vice president and for senators,” Ebrahim told ANC.

The UBJP, the political party of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), invited vice presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to present her programs for the Bangsamoro, Ebrahim said.

“In consonance with our commitment to the current president, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte na (that) we will support his daughter Sara Duterte, so we are inviting vice presidentiable candidate Sara Duterte, Mayor Sara, to visit us and present to us her program. And we will see if compatible with our own program, then we might be endorsing her,” he said.

“Pero as of now, wala pa hong response sa side niya (there is no response yet from her side),” added the Bangsamoro leader.

The UBJP said it endorsed Robredo for her track record which “consistently demonstrates strong support of the advocacies of the Bangsamoro.”

Ebrahim expressed confidence that the group can deliver votes for Robredo, despite several provincial governors' support for her rival, former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“We cannot say na ganito karami (how many), but I assure you na as far as the leadership of BARMM, we are still in control of the entire BARMM area,” Ebrahim had said.

The BARMM is home 2.5 million registered voters in the May 9 elections, according to data monitored by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.