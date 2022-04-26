Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo arrives at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza for the Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point on April 3, 2022. Robredo’s daughters, Aika and Tricia, and her team join her before she goes on stage with the other candidates for the second installment of the presidential debate organized by the Commission on Elections. VP Leni Robredo media handout

MANILA — Tricia Robredo, one of the daughters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo, has also sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in looking into the spread of obscene videos using her name.

A letter request was sent by Tricia's lawyer to the NBI Cybercrime Division identifying eight URLs or links of blogs and pornographic sites that uploaded malicious videos with her name on them.

Tricia's counsel explained in the letter that she initially wanted to "simply ignore the malicious attacks and just focus on the work ahead."

But Tricia eventually changed her mind, saying "if these perpetrators are not unmasked and prosecuted before the courts, other persons might be subjected to the same vicious and criminal acts."

Last week, her sister, Aika, asked the NBI to probe fake lewd videos that surfaced online.

The NBI has already identified some of the administrators that created the malicious posts against Aika.

The bureau is set to send them letters to take down the posts.

