In the "Ceboom: Cebu People's Rally 2.0" for Vice President Leni Robredo at the Ouano Avenue, Reclamation area in Mandaue City in April 21, 2022, the presidential candidate entered the stage wearing a crown and holding a small bouquet of flowers, after young dancers performed a medley of folk dances. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

MANILA - Cebu gubernatorial candidate Ace Durano has apologized that Vice President Leni Robredo will no longer make an appearance at his and running mate Hilario Davide's Talisay City rally scheduled Tuesday.

"We apologize to those who expected VP Leni to attend such gathering. The Partido Pilipino sa Pagbabago (PPP), the national party that I am part of, recently posted a manifesto of its support for BBM," Durano wrote in a Facebook post late Monday evening.

Robredo was expected to attend the "Ang Panagtagbo sa Talisay" rally of Durano and Davide.

The PPP's manifesto of support was signed on Sunday, and he was informed of such declaration one day before the Talisay rally, Durano said.

Cebu Vice Governor Hilaro "Junjun" Davide, who is seeking reelection, is endorsing Robredo, and was with her just five days ago during her Mandaue rally.

"Sa mga Sugbuanon nga nag suporta ni Vice President Leni Robredo, mangayo ko sa inyong pasaylo ug pag-sabut nga dili madayon ang iyang pagbisita ugma aron motambong sa atong A Better Cebu grand rally sa Talisay City," Davide also said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

(To Cebuanos who support Vice President Leni Robredo, I apologize and hope for your understanding that her visit will not push through tomorrow to attend our 'A Better Cebu' grand rally in Talisay City.)

Durano following his party's direction on who to support is "inevitable," said Davide, but maintained their tandem remains aligned in seeking development for Cebu province.

"From the start, our goal has never been about forging political alliances but more on who will support our cause particularly the Cebu Priority Development Agenda (CPDA)," Davide wrote.

Robredo in her Mandaue rally acknowledged the CPDA, which was created by Cebuano residents and 300 sectoral leaders, and is championed by the Durano-Davide tandem.

"Noong binasa ko po siya, naka-align siya sa mga plano namin. At ang pinakamahalaga sa lahat, ang plano nanggaling mismo sa taumbayan," Robredo had said.

Durano expressed his gratitude to Robredo in his post, and thanked his running mate for his continued trust in their partnership, despite a difference in political alliances.

"Ang tinuod nga kadaogan sa taw nag gikan sa lain-laing kolor (The real victory of the people comes from a variety of colors)," said Durano, a former Tourism Secretary.

Robredo was in Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday morning for a people's rally at Lubang Plaza.

RELATED VIDEO