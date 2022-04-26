Dante Gatdula, head of the Robredo People's Council in Candelaria, Quezon, has been missing for four days now. He was last seen on April 23, 2022. Courtesy: Dante Gatdula/Facebook



MANILA — The family of a local volunteer for Vice President Leni Robredo in Candelaria, Quezon is asking for help to find their father, who has been missing for 4 days now.

Dante Gatdula, head of the Robredo People’s Council in Candelaria, was last seen on Saturday, April 23, his wife Betsie told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

His disappearance comes just less than 2 weeks before the campaign period for the May 9 polls ends.

Gatdula, 57, was on his way to Lucena City for a meeting with fellow Robredo supporters, who were making preparations for the Vice President’s April 28 Quezon campaign rally, when he suddenly went missing.

As the campaign reaches its homestretch, suddenly one of our volunteers in Quezon has gone missing. Dante Gatdula, the head of the Robredo People’s Council in Candelaria, Quezon, went missing a few days ago. He still hasn’t surfaced to this hour. Hindi pa siya tumatawag o umuuwi. pic.twitter.com/lij78qaaQD — karl #StopTheKillingsPH (@eicvsfascism) April 25, 2022

His wife noted that even when the meeting was scheduled at 1 PM on Saturday, he left as early as 7 AM.

“Sabi niya pa-Lucena raw siya. Tapos noong lumabas po siya sa bahay namin, tinawagan niya ‘yong foreman niya kasi may project siya doon sa kanila, may darating daw na delivery,” Betsie recalled.

(He told me he was on his way to Lucena. When he went outside of our house, he called his foreman about a project, there was a delivery on its way.)

Gatdula’s family immediately reviewed CCTV surveillance footage from their subdivision; he was last seen on camera at around 8 AM that day.

“Siya po kasi ‘yong naghahanap ng mga sasakyan kasi may grand rally si Leni sa [April] 28 sa Lucena City. Naghahanap din po siya ng mga watcher, so iyon po, naka-backpack po siya that time at naka-motor,” Betsie added.

(He was tasked to look for vehicles to take supporters from Candelaria to Leni’s grand rally on April 28 in Lucena City. He was also looking for watchers. He was wearing a backpack and riding a motorcycle that time.)

Police in the Calabarzon region have been notified of Gatdula’s disappearance.

Betsie also noted that, while unsure, she thinks there may have been a threat on her husband’s life before he went missing.

“Minsan may nakaalitan po siya sa telepono. Hindi ko lang alam kung sino ‘yong kausap niya,” she said.

(He had an argument with someone on the phone. I wasn’t sure who he was talking to.)

It is still unclear, however, whether or not Gatdula’s disappearance is politically motivated.

Betsie has thanked her friends and fellow supporters who have shared the news about her husband, especially on Twitter.

Quezon Province is the 13th most vote-rich province in the Philippines with more than 1.42 million registered voters, data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed.