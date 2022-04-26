People wishing to get COVID-19 jabs inquire at a vaccination site inside Robinson’s Place Manila on April 26, 2022. The health department has started to roll out second booster shots for the immunocompromised A1 and A2, consisting of health workers and senior citizens, as additional protection amid fears of another surge next month. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest single-day tally in almost two years, or since May 8, 2020.

It is lower than last Thursday's 134 new cases.

The number of active cases is 11,580, the lowest since December 29, 2021, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the fresh infections, 38 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases has climbed to 3,684,835. The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China were the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The Department of Health logged one new death due to the disease, raising the total to 60,195.

The DOH said Monday that the country recorded over 1,400 new COVID-19 infections from April 18 to 24, or around 209 average daily cases.

This is 12 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Some 67 million or 74.55 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 12.7 million have received their booster shots.

The government earlier placed more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until the end of April.

The Philippines will likely keep Alert Level 1 as the lowest step in COVID-19 restrictions until President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends on June 30, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

