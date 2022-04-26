Partido Federal faction shifts support to Robredo from Isko

Photo composite of presidential aspirants Vice Presiden Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor isko Moreno Domagoso. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) faction that earlier endorsed the presidential bid of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has switched its support to Vice President Leni Robredo, its chairman said Tuesday.

The faction's chairman Ahubakar Mangelan said he had reached out to the camp of Domagoso and said the party was "trying to evaluate again other presidentiables."

"During our deliberation with the national committee of PFP, we have found out VP Robredo is the person we want to support," he told ANC's Headstart.

"This is a party decision endorsing VP Leni for her presidency because of several calls of different civil society groups and parallel organizations...this is purely vol and unconditional."

Several volunteer groups have also shifted their support from Domagoso to Robredo.

The Manila mayor on Easter Sunday had called on Robredo to withdraw her candidacy, which was met with criticism.

Mangelan insisted he was still party chairman and said he was "hijacked from my position."

"There wasn't any normal process when Ferdinand (Bongbong) Marcos Jr. was elected as chairman of PFP when in fact I'm still alive and is the seating chairman," he said.

"BBM and myself are a victim of this particular situation. The one who issued CONA (Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance) for his candidacy was unauthorized."