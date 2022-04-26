Marcos Jr. says he fears 'destabilization, potential cheating' in #Halalan2022

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar, Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday he feared alleged destabilization and potential election cheating in the 2022 national and local elections.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Marcos claimed that any destabilization that would happen should he win the presidency in May would come from his opponents.

"Should I win, will my supporters destabilize? So if there's going to be destabilization, it will come from them. Not from us. Nanalo na eh. Bakit namin sisirain, diba?" Marcos said. "That's a funny assertion to make by them."

Earlier this month, presidential bets Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales warned that “destabilization” may occur in the country if Marcos became president.

The former senator however expressed doubts if such a thing would occur, calling such talk "gossip."

"Siyempre, alam mo at this stage of the election, at this stage of the campaign, ang dami nang chismis. Si ganito may ginagawa, gumagalaw yung mga sundalo dito, o yung ganitong grupo ganito yung ginagawa," he said.

The Philippine National Police has previously said it will verify Lacson and Gonzales' claims.

Marcos Jr. also said he feared potential cheating at the May polls on all levels, claiming he was a victim during the 2016 vice presidential elections.

"Alam naman ninyo nabiktima na ako niyan noong 2016," he said. "Kaya siyempre kailangan maingat diyan."

The former senator made the assertion despite the Supreme Court junking his election protest in February last year.

A source told ABS-CBN News the reasons behind the junking include the failure of Marcos' camp to allege specific acts showing electoral fraud, and how Vice President Leni Robredo actually gained additional votes in the three pilot provinces Marcos Jr. chose for poll recounts.

In May, the former senator asked the high court to reconsider its decision.