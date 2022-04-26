MANILA — The progressive Makabayan bloc on Tuesday received flak for including former Senator and Antique Rep. Loren Legarda in the list of 12 senatorial candidates it is endorsing in the May 9 elections.

The bloc, known for fighting against the return of the Marcoses to Malacañang, revealed the senatorial candidates they are endorsing for the May 9 elections.

The candidates are: Legarda, human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares, labor leader Elmer “Bong” Labog, labor leader Sonny Matula, lawyer Luke Espiritu, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, Sen. Leila de Lima, lawyer Chel Diokno, Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero, , Sen. Risa Hontiveros, lawyer Alex Lacson and former Ifugao representative Teddy Baguilat.

Legarda is also included in the UniTeam slate of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

In a press conference Tuesday, former Bayan Muna Rep. Satur Ocampo said the senatorial candidates they endorsed have shared advocacies with the bloc, such as pursuing peace talks, as well as caring for the environment and indigenous peoples.

"Ang deklarasyong ito ng Koalisyong Makabayan ng mga sinusuportahan kandidatong senador ay naghuhudyat ng lalong paglawak ng oposisyon at ng pagkakaisa para sa makabayang pagbabago. Mahalaga ang pagkakaisang ito upang maipanalo ang interes ng mamamayan at umangat ang kabuhayan ng nakararami, matigil ang paglabag sa mga karapatang pantao, at muling mabuksan ang usapang pangkapayaaan," he said.

(The declaration by the Makabayan Coalition shows the further expansion of the opposition and the unity for societal change. This unity is important to champion the interest of the people and to improve the lives of many, as well as to stop human rights violations and to reopen peace talks.)

Ocampo also said the candidates have a history of cooperating with the bloc in forwarding the people's interests.

"Kaisa sila sa pagtataguyod ng repormang sosyo-ekonomiko at pulitikal para lutasin ang ugat ng digmaan at sa pagtataguyod ng peace talks. Kaisa sila sa pagtindig para sa karapatang pantao, pag-amyenda sa Anti-Terror Law, at pagtigil sa red-tagging at pampulitikang panunupil. Kaisa sila sa paggigiit ng pambansang interes at kasarinlan laban sa pagsasamantala at panlalamang ng dayuhang kapangyarihan," Ocampo added.

(They are our allies in fighting for socio-economic and political reforms to address the roots of conflict and to promote peace talks. They are our allies in championing for human rights, amending the Anti-Terror Law, and to stop red-tagging and political harassment. They are our allies in forwarding the national interest and sovereignty against the bullying of foreign powers.)

The bloc has earlier endorsed Vice President Leni Robredo as its presidential bet, and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan as its vice-presidential candidate.

Most of the senatorial bets Makabayan supports come from Robredo and Pangilinan’s slate, except for former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, who has had rough patches with the bloc.

Candidates sent video messages to thank Makabayan for the endorsement.

The Makabayan bloc has many allied organizations, including Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Kabataan, ACT-Teacher's Partylist, and Anakpawis.

