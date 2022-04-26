Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso delivers a speech during one of his sorties in Antique. Photo from Isko Moreno Domagoso's Facebook Page

KALIBO, Aklan - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday said he is optimistic he could pull a surprise win in the May 2022 elections in light of his third-place standing in latest pre-election surveys.

The Manila Mayor said he is drawing inspiration from the United States' 1948 presidential election, where President Harry Truman pulled an upset victory against New York Governor Thomas Dewey.

"If we all believe that history repeats itself... Gov. Dewey has been leading the survey for 1 year, even to the point that Chicago Tribune printed the newspaper for tomorrow that Dewey won," Domagoso said.

"But it turned out na tahimik lang pala yung tao. Kinabukasan, ang nanalo, si Truman," he added.

(But it turned out that the people were just silent. So the next day, it was Truman who won.)

Domagoso, 47, experienced a similar feat in the 2019 elections, when he defeated former president and then-incumbent Manila City Mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada.

"Number 3 din ako sa survey noon. Noong araw ng election, 51 percent [of votes ang nakuha ko] dahil nga natatakot yung tao, tinatabi niya lang ang boto niya," he recounted.

(I was also number 3 in the surveys back then. On election day, I got 51 percent of votes because people were scared, so they were just keeping their votes to themselves.)

Domagoso said he hopes history would repeat itself this year, when he is vying for the top-elected post in the country.

Some analysts have said that the competition is now a two-way race between former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo, who have topped the recent surveys.

In Pulse Asia's March pre-election survey, 56 percent of the 2,400 respondents said they would vote for Marcos if the elections were held that time, while Robredo got the support of 24 percent. Domagoso received 8 percent.

Just like how he scavenged for leftovers when he was still a young lad in Tondo, Domagoso said he is using the same vigor in scouring the Philippines for undecided voters who he believes could turn around the results of the elections in his favor.

"Ang pulubi, hindi nakakapamili. So yung mga tira-tira nila, sisimutin ko. Akin na lang yung tira. Yung ayaw nila, sa akin na lang," he told reporters.

"Mahirap… pero susuyurin ko, gagapangin ko. Kulang gumapang kami sa aspalto, sa semento, sa bukid, maabot lang ang tao," he said.

(Beggars cannot choose so I will finish all their leftovers. I will win over what remains. If they don't like these people, I'm willing to have them. It's difficult... but I will scour, I will crawl. We are almost at the point of crawling through concrete, through cement, through farms just to reach people.)

Even though Marcos and Robredo have cornered majority of political endorsements from incumbent governors, Domagoso said he is still hopeful based on how he and his Aksyon Demokratiko slate are welcomed in local sorties.

In his visit to the provincial capitol of Aklan - part of the Panay group of islands, which is a traditional bailiwick of the Liberal Party - government officials flocked around Domagoso, shrieking and taking pictures as the Manila Mayor made is way to the Governor's Office.

This scene, where the actor-turned-politician is mobbed for selfies, has been common in nearly all of his courtesy visits.

"Nakakapagbigay lakas loob sa akin yun kasi kahit saan tayo magpunta, nag-iiba ang timpla [kumpara sa mga survey]," he said.

(It gives me strength because wherever we go, the mood is different compared to what the surveys say.)

Aksyon Demokratiko's strategy of keeping rallies relatively small compared to the grand sorties of other presidential contenders will be sustained with only less than two weeks left before election day or May 9, Domagoso said.

"Dire-diretso lang sa tao, tapos bigay-pugay sa mga halal ng bayan," he said.

"Kapit lang kasi baka mamaya yung sinasabing silent majority, nandidiyan lang," he said.

"Sabi nga ni Martin Luther King, 'If you cannot fly, run. If you cannot run, walk. If you cannot walk, crawl.'"

(We go straight to the people and also to incumbent officials. We are holding on tight because who knows, we might have the support of the silent majority. As Martin Luther King said, ''If you cannot fly, run. If you cannot run, walk. If you cannot walk, crawl.")

Asked for his comment on the observation that the upcoming presidential elections would be a two-way race between Marcos and Robredo, Domagoso said: "I respect his opinion, and I think I would rather wait."

"Mas mamabutihin ko pang maghintay sa desisyon ng tao dahil ang boboto naman hindi surveyor, ang boboto si Juan Dela Cruz at si Maria," he said.

(I would rather wait for the people's decision because it's the ordinary people who will vote and not just surveyors.)

"Ang boto ng mayaman, boto ng mahirap, pantay-pantay. 'Yun ang hihintayin ko. 'Yun ang aabangan natin."

(The vote of the rich, the vote of the poor are just the same. That's what I am waiting for. That's what I am looking forward to see.)

