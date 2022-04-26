Florida Pinoys show support for Robredo-Pangilinan

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos in Florida are making sure their votes count in the May 9 Philippine presidential elections.

Mary Fuchsia Mariano is one of the organizers of a 'Kakampink Laban Leni and Kiko' event in Orlando, Florida.

"Hopefully even though we're not a lot, it's still gonna add to the numbers. We're gonna vote," Mariano asserted.

She also shared what she expects from Vice President Leni Robredo.

"I want her to be open. I want her to tell us exactly what is going on with the China issue, with the Marcos issue, with the tax evasion issue. I want her to tell us those things that are being hidden from us."

Another Robredo supporter, Roque Barrido who traveled two hours from Clearwater, explained why he is backing the vice president.

"In the last six years, sinusundan ko siya. Nakita ko kung gaano siya katapat. She's the President that you know can uplift the pyramid," Barrido said.

(In the last six years, I've followed her. I've seen how honest she is.)

These Filipinos are among the 35,511 registered overseas voters under the jurisdiction of the Philippine Embassy in Washington DC. The embassy covers 11 states, Seafarers, and Caribbean Islands including Saint Kitts and Nevis where Jexzzel Alcaraz is the lone registered voter.

"It's actually quite overwhelming but I'm also very happy that I get to register and even though I'm far away from home, that my voice can still be heard," Alcaraz noted.

Alcaraz added that she is using this time to encourage fellow Filipinos on the island to register and vote next time.

"I'm always telling them that the one that I will vote [for] is the one that we will all vote for. So my vote is the vote of the whole island."

ABS-CBN News has reached out to supporters of other Philippine presidential candidates in the Florida area but so far, we have not heard of any events in this region.