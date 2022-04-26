Duterte approves law declaring San Jose, Batangas as 'egg basket of the Philippines'

The eggs are back at the Kamuning market as Chicken and poultry products make it to vendors stalls, August 23, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a law declaring San Jose town in Batangas as the country's "egg basket," documents shared by Malacañang Palace showed on Tuesday.

Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11707 on April 17, which recognizes the local and national "economic significance" of San Jose's egg industry.

A Senate bill that pushed for the recognition indicated that as of last year, the town produced an estimated of 705 metric tons of eggs daily. It also has some 342 registered independent poultry farms as of June 2021.

The Batangas Egg Producers Association (BAEPA) last year said their province alone produces an estimated 30 million eggs everyday, led by San Jose town.

"The proximity of San Jose to Batangas City, Lipa City and to the Metro Manila areas ensures the municipality of commercial linkages. Poultry is the most sustainable major meat compared to pork and chicken," Senate Bill No. 2044 read.

"San Jose's poultry production continues to provide higher income for farm owners, generate thousands of direct and Indirect jobs, bring in revenues to the local government, and feed the Filipino population," it added.

In 2016, the town attempted to set a Guinness record for the longest line of fresh chicken eggs in trays.

— report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

WATCH