Comelec gears up for 3-day local absentee voting

Young people participate during a mock election as part of the Commission on Election’s information drive for the youth at the Marikina Convention Center on April 4, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is gearing up for the 3-day local absentee voting beginning Wednesday, April 27, until April 29, Friday.

Local absentee voting is for persons deprived of liberty, members of the media, and uniformed personnel who will be working on Election Day, May 9.

“For PNP, AFP and other government offices, it is the head of office who will conduct the voting, he will be the one to distribute to the local absentee voters their ballots, then the voters will accomplish the ballots, after that give it back to the head who will collect all outer envelopes containing the accomplished ballots, then transmit it back to ECAD (Election Contests Adjudication Department),” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said.

Media practitioners meanwhile will go to RED-NCR office to vote, said Garcia.

On voting day, pre-registered local absentee voters will be voting for national positions only and will use manual ballots.

They will secretly fill out the ballot by writing the names of their chosen candidates for president, vice-president, and senators, including party-list groups.

There are 84,357 approved local absentee voters, based on Comelec data.

Garcia said Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and Commissioner Aimee Torrefranca Neri are local absentee voters.

Other members of the commission's en banc will vote at the poll body's main office.

Garcia said the counting and canvassing of votes from local absentee voters will be done on May 9 at 7 pm by the CLAV (Committee on Local Absentee Voting) at the Bureau of Treasury. Candidates are encouraged to send poll watchers to observe the canvassing.

