MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has formally issued a resolution exempting the government’s fuel subsidy program from the election spending ban, acknowledging the high prices of fuel and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution, signed by the Comelec en banc, covers also the public utility vehicle service contracting program, and the public utility vehicle modernization program.

“Considering the country is still recovering from the impact caused by the pandemic, and considering that it is going through another crisis brought about by the sharp increase in the prices of fuel, the Fuel Subsidy Program, the Public Utility Vehicle Service Contracting Program, and the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program are needed at this time and must not be hampered for greater economic benefits,” the Comelec said.

The election body ordered implementing agencies mentioned in its resolution to submit a plan on how to execute the programs, specifically in identifying beneficiaries.

“Be that as it may, the Commission notes that the DOTr is not the only department implementing these programs but together with other agencies such as the LTFRB (Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board), the Land Bank of the Philippines, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)."

"Thus it behooves upon these departments and agencies that they should individually submit to the Commission a specific plan for the implementation by specifically pinpointing the beneficiaries, the when and how and likewise to provide the Commission documents or reports of previous dole outs of similar nature,” the resolution said.

The election spending ban runs from March 25 to May 8 of this year (Sunday).

The national and local elections will be held on May 9.

