MANILA - The Masungi Georeserve and some environmentalists have called on President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to cancel quarry permits in the Upper Marikina Watershed and the nearby national park there.

A joint letter urged Duterte and Environment Secretary Jim Sapulna to cancel the mineral production sharing agreements in the Upper Marikina River Basin Protected Landscape in Rizal and the unnamed national park, citing the dangers of activities stemming from the deals.

The award-winning Masungi team conserves and rehabilitates a portion of the watershed, which they said serves as a "first line of defense" against rainwater from strong storms.

"The imperative to put environmental conservation first and to work with different sectors to protect and restore the Upper Marikina Watershed and the Masungi landscape is clear. Quarrying must be stopped. Conservation must proceed," the letter read.

"We condemn the reported moves of certain officials to approve similarly harmful and contradictory activities inside the protected area, such as the construction and operation of certain swimming pool resorts that disrupt and divert waterways inside the critical watershed," it added.

EXCLUSIVE: A trustee from the Masungi Georeserve on Saturday revealed that some 10 hectares of land are affected by unabated fires and clearings in the protected Marikina Watershed, while the construction of resorts have also sprung in the area.

The signatories, which include Brother Armin Luistro, Ateneo President Fr. Jett Villarin, and ABS-CBN Foundation managing director Roberta Lopez-Feliciano, were "deeply concerned" that despite former Environment chief Roy Cimatu's order to cancel the mineral exploration deals, this has yet to be acted on.

"No formal cancellation has been issued by the DENR for two years hence and until his (Cimatu's) resignation," it read.

They also noted that none other than the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) said that some quarry firms made "gross violations" in their contracts.

Documents shared to the media showed that as of May last year, MGB already sent show-cause orders to a couple of contractors with mineral production sharing agreements in the watershed after committing violations.

"We believe these are more than enough grounds to merit the expeditious cancellation of the said [agreements]," the statement read.

"The ecosystem restoration efforts of Masungi and other non-government organizations must be fully supported and expanded. They have a critical role in augmenting management gaps and providing vital oversight in forest and biodiversity protection," it added.

PALACE: FILE RAPS IF NECESSARY

In a statement, Malacañang expressed concern on the reported illegal activities, which was why it urged the country's Anti-Illegal Logging Task Force to investigate these.

"We urge the... Anti-Illegal Logging Task Force to look into the matter and file the necessary charges against violators of environmental law," said acting Palace Spokesperson Martin Andanar.

"Safeguarding the environment and natural resources is an important component in our sustainable development," he added.

ABS-CBN News sought comment from the DENR regarding the letter, but they have yet to issue a statement as of this story's posting.

Last year, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recommended the filing of charges against several local officials and establishments in Baras, Rizal over supposed encroachment at the watershed.

DENR-Calabarzon also signed 43 cease and desist orders against the establishments due to violations in the protected areas.

Masungi trustee Billie Dumaliang last year revealed to ABS-CBN News the supposed expansion of resorts in the Marikina Watershed, and the spike of illegal activities, clearing and burning of areas included, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marikina watershed was granted protection under Republic Act No. 7586 or the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992. This means the area is “protected against destructive human exploitation.”



