Atienza hits Comelec over his missing name in precinct finder

PROMDI vice presidential bet House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza on Tuesday lambasted the Commission on Elections (Comelec) over his missing name in his regular polling precinct in Manila.

Before doing a Facebook Live post Tuesday, Atienza had his staff check his voter’s status via Comelec’s Precinct Finder online, only to find out that his name is missing in his polling precinct in Rafael Palma Elementary School in San Andres Bukid, Manila.

“Lumalabas hindi ako rehistrado dun. Eto po’y hindi bagong pandaraya, lumang-luma na ito sa kasaysayan ng ng mga mandarambong sa pulitika,” Atienza said.

Atienza sees this as a move to disenfranchise voters and cheat in the coming polls, and compared it to what happened during the 1985 snap elections where many supporters of Cory Aquino failed to vote because of either missing or suddenly changed polling precincts or places.

“Ganoon na naman yata ang gagawin. Kapag hindi ko po makikita ang rehistro ko, talagang mababalitaan niyo sa akin, sapagkat pinaiimbestgahan ko paano nawala ang rehistro ko. Sapagkat ako’y simula at simula ng pulitika ko, diyan na ako bumoboto sa aking neighborhood,” Atienza stressed.

“How can my old registration in that school house, in that barangay, be transferred to another place? Kung iyan ay inilipat, deliberate 'yun. Done with malice. The idea is not to allow Lito Atienza to vote there. Alam na nilang hindi ako boboto kay Bongbong Marcos,” he added.

Atienza, a known critic of UniTeam standard bearer Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., meantime repeatedly called the son and namesake of the late dictator as “budol-budol” or someone who fools people with false information and promises.

“Marami po tayong kababayan na akala nila ang nakikita nila ay katotohanan, eh kasinungalingan po yun. Para bang mina-magic kayo ng budol-budol gang. Hindi nyo maintindihan kung bakit ibingay ninyo ang pera ninyo sa isang barkadahan na nangangako lang ng pagu-uwiin kayo ng maraming pera,” the congressman said.

“Baka ganito ang ginawa nitong barkadahang Marcos eh. Budol-budol Marcos. Na pinapaniwala ang mga tao sa lahat ng kasinungalingan nila na ngayon wala na kayong laban, tiyak na panalo na si Bongbong Marcos,” Atienza added.

Atienza warned the public not to be “hypnotized” by the Marcos “magic.”

Atienza, the running mate of presidential bet Senator Manny Pacquiao claimed to be receiving “daily calls” of people telling him that they’ve also changed their mind and are now supporting the retired boxing champion.

Meantime, Comelec’s sudden decision to change the presidential forum format also doesn’t sit well with Atienza.

The most appropriate format should be a debate, according to Atienza, because that is where people can really size up the capacity of every candidate.

A candidate, he stressed, can easily lie in an interview.

"Eh merong mga kandidato diyan sanay na sanay magsinungaling. Yun na lang ang gagawin nila. Sasagutin nila yung mga tanong ayon sa kanilang mga pagsisinungaling. Eh puro kasinungalingan ang lalabas dun sa kanilang interview. Palakpakan na naman ang mga pala,” Atienza said.

Atienza continues to campaign online, as he recuperates from knee replacement surgery.